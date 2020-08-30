Rise (RISE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $345.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rise has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00027887 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001472 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 158,112,563 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

