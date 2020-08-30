Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 206,956 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 517,390.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,956 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 21.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 168.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 213,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERIC. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $11.71 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.