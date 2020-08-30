Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 9,023 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,305 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,332,094 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,226 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 29,594 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,848 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,560,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 48,950 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

