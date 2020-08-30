Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 675.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 516.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $1,458,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 16.7% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $26,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $964.54.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,042.06 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,115.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,006.19 and a 200-day moving average of $721.04. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14,886.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,740.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

