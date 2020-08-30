Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,322 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Shares of HBAN opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

