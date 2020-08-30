Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 24,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,576,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,037 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,402,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 754,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1,916.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 692,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 658,083 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of STWD opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.39. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.