Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 33.0% in the second quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 130.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,286,000 after purchasing an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 81.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 495,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,368,000 after purchasing an additional 222,253 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in S&P Global by 379.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 107,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,568,000 after purchasing an additional 85,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $366.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.76. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $367.54. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

