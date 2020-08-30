Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TELUS by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,536,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $496,786,000 after buying an additional 17,146,869 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TELUS by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,491,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in TELUS by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,079,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894,628 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TELUS by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,646,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TELUS by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,760,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597,260 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2169 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 77.27%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.