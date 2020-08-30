Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 113.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 39.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $2,307,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,861 shares of company stock worth $13,843,387 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

