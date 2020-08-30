Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2,234.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 85.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $150.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.33.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

