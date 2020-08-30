Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 46.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Stryker by 19.8% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 79,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 48.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 378,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $198.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.27 and its 200 day moving average is $186.13. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

