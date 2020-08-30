Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.15% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.