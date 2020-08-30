Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,845 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 449 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,757 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $756,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $509,153.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,861.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,987,070 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.14 and its 200-day moving average is $101.38. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.