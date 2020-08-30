Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 281.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

