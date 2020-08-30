Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,102,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,431,000 after acquiring an additional 198,902 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 105,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $65.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

