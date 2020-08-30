Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.00.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $430.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.98.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

