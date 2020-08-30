Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.63 Million Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 17,835.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $339,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter.

XAR opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.69. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $119.48.

