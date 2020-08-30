Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.63 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 569.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 36,518 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,009,000 after purchasing an additional 94,033 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 61,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 144.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 541,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 319,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Maryland Foundation Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,810,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $68.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.84.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

