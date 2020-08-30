Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.66 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $306,717,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after buying an additional 2,442,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,354.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,659,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,907,000 after buying an additional 1,611,321 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $177.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.18 and a 200-day moving average of $152.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $177.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

