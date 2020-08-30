Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,991,000 after purchasing an additional 407,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,115,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,909,000 after purchasing an additional 378,804 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,558 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

