Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,427 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,720 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,370,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,244,000 after acquiring an additional 430,868 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,422,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,128,000 after buying an additional 1,318,333 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,462,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after buying an additional 1,042,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 9,067,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,814,000 after buying an additional 1,933,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Banco Bradesco SA has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

