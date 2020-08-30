Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,031 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank grew its position in Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 3.5% during the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Investment Management grew its position in Corning by 3.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

