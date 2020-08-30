Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $5,235,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $20,994,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $182.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $182.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

