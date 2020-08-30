Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 10,669 Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Hercules Capital worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 33.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

HTGC stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. Hercules Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

