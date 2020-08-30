Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 206,730 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 101,837.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 206,730 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUV opened at $10.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

