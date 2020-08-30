Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,262 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after acquiring an additional 645,024 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,607,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 212.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.76.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $221.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $223.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.73 and its 200 day moving average is $142.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

