Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,903 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 65.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

