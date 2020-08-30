Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 934.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,420 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period.

FPF opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

