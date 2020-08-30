Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,646,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,507,000 after purchasing an additional 183,791 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 661,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,318,000 after purchasing an additional 204,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,263,000 after purchasing an additional 86,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $132.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $162.87.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

