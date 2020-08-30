Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,195 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 207,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 150,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44.

