Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after buying an additional 33,507 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,142,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.95. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $83.62.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.