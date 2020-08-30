Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $180.44 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

