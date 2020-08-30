Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 25,648 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,648 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIS. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,968,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 37,534 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,904,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after buying an additional 29,224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $148.54 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $160.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average of $129.39.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

