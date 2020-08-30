Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,902 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

BSV stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

