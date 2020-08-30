Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 43,134 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,090,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,033,000 after buying an additional 852,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

