Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,328 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.22. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.28.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

