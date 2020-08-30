Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,526 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

