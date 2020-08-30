Rocky Brands Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Rocky Brands has raised its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $172.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

