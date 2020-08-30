Rupee 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $97,076.56 and $18.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000261 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 40,110,950 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

