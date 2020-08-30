Safe Haven Reaches Market Cap of $18.57 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $18.57 million and $1.99 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.08 or 0.01521081 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

