SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 860.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 24.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 79.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 232,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.8% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP stock opened at $166.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $168.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.31. The company has a market capitalization of $199.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

