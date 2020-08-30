Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 176,970 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 246,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 75.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. UBS Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.