Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 174.33 ($2.28).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price (up from GBX 160 ($2.09)) on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Dame Sue Owen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £13,900 ($18,162.81).

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 140.60 ($1.84) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 140.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

