SES SA (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SES SA (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGBAF. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SES in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of SGBAF stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. SES has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.45.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $515.88 million during the quarter.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

