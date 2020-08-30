Shivom Reaches Market Cap of $396,468.06 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00041593 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.38 or 0.05786214 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035929 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014532 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom.

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene, Coinsuper, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.