SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Reaches $0.0120 on Exchanges

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $203,121.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.29 or 0.05655847 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00035106 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015243 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com.

