SnowGem Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $152,331.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003008 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000069 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 27,910,100 coins and its circulating supply is 27,833,008 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.