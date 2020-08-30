SONO Trading Up 30.1% Over Last Week (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, SONO has traded up 30.1% against the dollar. One SONO coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SONO has a market cap of $2,195.04 and $22.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00066335 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00757895 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.84 or 0.01851701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,727.39 or 1.00145031 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00012789 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00148005 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007084 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

