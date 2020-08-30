Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 151.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Square by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,832,000 after purchasing an additional 708,667 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Square by 44.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,788,000 after acquiring an additional 304,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Square by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $155.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $161.54. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.50 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at $12,371,154.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,130 shares of company stock worth $34,624,779. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Mizuho started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

