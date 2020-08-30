Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,285,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.